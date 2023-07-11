Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 340 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

GOOG opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.39 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.77.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.