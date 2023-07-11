Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.34. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

