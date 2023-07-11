Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as high as C$1.81. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 5,331 shares changing hands.

Pulse Seismic Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.78. The company has a market cap of C$95.35 million, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 13.28.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of C$8.41 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0405568 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend

About Pulse Seismic

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies. It owns and manages licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 8,29,207 linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

