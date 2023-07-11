Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.30

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.30 and traded as high as $25.12. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 104,175 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 18,908.15% and a net margin of 98.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0524 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.