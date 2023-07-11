Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 252 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.39 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

