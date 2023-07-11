Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 60,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 48,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 21.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

