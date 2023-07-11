National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $98.28

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.28 and traded as high as C$98.47. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$97.86, with a volume of 1,157,139 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$105.77.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.28.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.683466 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.