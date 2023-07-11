Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.33. Movano shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 169,454 shares traded.
Movano Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $52.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Movano
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movano
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movano by 95.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 540,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Movano
Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Movano
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.