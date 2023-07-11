Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.33. Movano shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 169,454 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $52.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Emily Fairbairn bought 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 528,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $528,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cogan bought 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 723,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $723,649. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 330,000 shares of company stock worth $330,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movano by 95.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 540,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

