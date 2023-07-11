Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.95

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.95 and traded as high as $45.41. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $45.19, with a volume of 176,928 shares.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.27). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.80 million. Analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Janet Risi Field bought 1,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at $504,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,002,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,768,000 after purchasing an additional 203,696 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,371,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 154,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,543,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

