Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.45

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $7.89. Mistras Group shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 106,615 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.95 million, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $168.02 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 270.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 160,784 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 116.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 47,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at $273,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

