Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.54

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.94. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 233,501 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Microbot Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Microbot Medical Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

Microbot Medical ( NASDAQ:MBOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Microbot Medical by 52.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Microbot Medical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, a disposable robotic system for use in endovascular interventional procedures, such as cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular; NovaCross, an intraluminal revascularization device; ViRob, an autonomous crawling micro-robot that cam crawl in various natural spaces within the human body, including blood vessels, the digestive tract and the respiratory system, as well as artificial spaces such as shunts, catheters, ports, etc.; TipCAT, a disposable self-propelled locomotive device for tubular anatomies; and One & Done platform.

