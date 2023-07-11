Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.13. Marchex shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 8,339 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marchex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,828,000. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex Company Profile



Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Stories

