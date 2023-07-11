Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.84

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $10.15. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 234,278 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $427.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 448,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,693,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 634,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 101,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 348,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

