Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $2.92 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.30. The company has a market cap of $311.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

