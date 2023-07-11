Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.37

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.37 and traded as high as $7.47. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 80,406 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Korea Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 30.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

