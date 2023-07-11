Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.16. Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 130,750 shares.
Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16.
About Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO)
Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.
