K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Lowered to C$8.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

