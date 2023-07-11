K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Lowered to C$8.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance
Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50.
About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
