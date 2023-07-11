Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.62

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.62 and traded as high as $29.89. Ipsen shares last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 839 shares trading hands.

Ipsen Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Ipsen’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.