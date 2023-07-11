IFP Advisors Inc Has $103,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 91,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TTE. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

