Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.15

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $8.30. Identiv shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 33,047 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on INVE. TheStreet lowered shares of Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Identiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Identiv Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.89 million, a PE ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,093.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Identiv

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 284,388 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Identiv by 31.0% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 107,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Identiv during the first quarter worth $106,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in Identiv by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 399,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Identiv by 124.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 32,983 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Articles

