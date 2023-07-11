Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.