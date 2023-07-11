Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.81

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $7.10. Groupon shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 1,827,647 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $206.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The coupon company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $121.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.84 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

