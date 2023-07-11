Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.38. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 9,412 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTIM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
