First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.07

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.07 and traded as high as $49.23. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 29,129 shares changing hands.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.23 million, a PE ratio of 128.66 and a beta of 0.15.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.