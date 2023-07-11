First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.07

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.07 and traded as high as $49.23. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 29,129 shares changing hands.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.23 million, a PE ratio of 128.66 and a beta of 0.15.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.84%.
