Financial Review: Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Park National (NYSE:PRK)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Park National (NYSE:PRK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Park National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 15.93% 10.07% 0.86% Park National 26.68% 12.17% 1.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Park National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $82.86 billion 1.92 $13.18 billion $3.49 12.13 Park National $514.18 million 3.22 $148.35 million $8.76 11.69

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Park National. Park National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park National pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Park National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Park National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Park National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wells Fargo & Company and Park National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 7 8 1 2.63 Park National 1 0 0 0 1.00

Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus price target of $49.04, suggesting a potential upside of 15.82%. Park National has a consensus price target of $103.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.56%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Park National.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Park National on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses. Its financial products and services include checking and savings accounts, and credit and debit cards, as well as home, auto, personal, and small business lending services. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial solutions to private, family owned, and certain public companies. Its products and services include banking and credit products across various industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management services. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a suite of capital markets, banking, and financial products and services to corporate, commercial real estate, government, and institutional clients. Its products and services comprise corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity, and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities services. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, and trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth, and ultra-high-net worth clients. It also operates through financial advisors. Its serves to independent offices and consumer banks. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; originates financing leases primarily for the purchase of commercial vehicles, operating/manufacturing equipment, and municipal vehicles/equipment; consumer loans, such as automobile loans; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services; and ParkDirect, a personal banking application. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

