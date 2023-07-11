Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.58

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $4.95. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 346,909 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $920.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $400.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.