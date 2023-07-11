Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.58

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $4.95. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 346,909 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ferroglobe Trading Up 1.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $920.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
