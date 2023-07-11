Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.92

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.92 and traded as high as C$37.11. Empire shares last traded at C$36.97, with a volume of 451,056 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Empire Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.92.

Empire Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Empire

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Charles Venton sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$28,712.00. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

