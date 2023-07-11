Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 149 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $311.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

