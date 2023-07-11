Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys 51 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $238.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $446.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

