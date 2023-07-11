Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.72

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.72 and traded as high as $69.44. Danaos shares last traded at $69.19, with a volume of 119,100 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $243.57 million for the quarter. Danaos had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 37.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 28.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaos

In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 136,622 shares of Danaos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at $74,366,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Danaos by 40.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Danaos by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.