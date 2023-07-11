Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.4% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $311.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.14 and its 200 day moving average is $302.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

