Corundum Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

GOOG opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.