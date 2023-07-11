Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.46

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $11.55. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 17,486 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Stories

