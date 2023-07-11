Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $3.81. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 277,197 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNSL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Consolidated Communications Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $421.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $276.13 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

