Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.34. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

