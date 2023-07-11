Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Essex Savings Bank’s Largest Position

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 7.6% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

