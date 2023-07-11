Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

