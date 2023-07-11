Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 74 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average is $164.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

