Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.37. Catalyst Biosciences shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 211,098 shares changing hands.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of liver fibrosis associated with a broad spectrum of chronic liver diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops Hydronidone, that has completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.