Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.90

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $7.80. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 235,779 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $564.93 million, a PE ratio of -97.38 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at $17,501,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 243.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,235,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 876,082 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $3,347,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,856,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 751,879 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth $1,693,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.