Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.90

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $7.80. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 235,779 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $564.93 million, a PE ratio of -97.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at $17,501,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 243.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,235,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 876,082 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $3,347,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,856,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 751,879 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth $1,693,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.