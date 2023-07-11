Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $3 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 125,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

