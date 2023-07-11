Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.91

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $3.25. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 7,640 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 million, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

