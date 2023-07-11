Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

