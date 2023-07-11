Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.19

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.19 and traded as high as $31.97. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 149,120 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $866.48 million, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $77,294.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,657.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,192 shares of company stock valued at $296,240. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 455,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 375,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after acquiring an additional 315,805 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,218,000 after acquiring an additional 139,157 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

