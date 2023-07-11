Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.23. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 9,616 shares traded.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 275,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

