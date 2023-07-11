Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.07

Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.82. Accuray shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 374,827 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARAY. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Accuray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Accuray Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.89 million, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Insider Activity at Accuray

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.93 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,718.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $92,896.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 542,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,890 shares of company stock worth $167,522 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accuray by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after buying an additional 114,036 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 167,747 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,246,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 387,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accuray by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,505,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 117,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 17.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 549,523 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Further Reading

