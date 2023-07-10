Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $21.84 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.08 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.93. The company has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.