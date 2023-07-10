Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161,047 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $84,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 82,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 3.3 %

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

