Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,308,000 after acquiring an additional 97,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,447,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,041,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $268,659,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $224.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

