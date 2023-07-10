Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 592 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

DIS stock opened at $88.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

